Rap legend Luther ‘Uncle Luke' Campbell to have Miami street named after him

Miami rap legend Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell will soon have a street named after him in his hometown.
Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution that will rename a portion of Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 60th Street as "Luther Campbell Way."
"Yesterday, something truly special happened—something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!" the rapper posted on X. "If this were LA, Atlanta, or Detroit, it would be everywhere—but that’s why I admire how those cities support their own. Still, this is for Miami, for Liberty City, and for everyone who grew up in a tough neighborhood—to show that where you come from doesn’t define where you can go."
HISTORIC MOMENT! 🙌🏾— Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) March 5, 2025
Yesterday, something truly special happened—something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!
Huge thanks to Miami-Dade County Commissioner @KeonHardemon for… pic.twitter.com/xR6TKsiwiW
Campbell, 64, rose to fame as the frontman of rap group 2 Live Crew but is also known for being a community activist, businessman and former political candidate.