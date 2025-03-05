Miami

Rap legend Luther ‘Uncle Luke' Campbell to have Miami street named after him

Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution that will rename a portion of Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 60th Street as "Luther Campbell Way"

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami rap legend Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell will soon have a street named after him in his hometown.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution that will rename a portion of Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 60th Street as "Luther Campbell Way."

"Yesterday, something truly special happened—something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!" the rapper posted on X. "If this were LA, Atlanta, or Detroit, it would be everywhere—but that’s why I admire how those cities support their own. Still, this is for Miami, for Liberty City, and for everyone who grew up in a tough neighborhood—to show that where you come from doesn’t define where you can go."

Campbell, 64, rose to fame as the frontman of rap group 2 Live Crew but is also known for being a community activist, businessman and former political candidate.

This article tagged under:

Miami
