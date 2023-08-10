Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County for ‘failure to appear'

The incident happens months after a brutal bathroom attack at a South Florida gym which left him in the hospital.

Daniel Hernandez, or more commonly known as the rapper 6ix9ine or Tekashi69, was arrested on Wednesday night for ‘Failure to appear’ charges, according to an arrest report from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

According to the report, Hernandez was released from custody just three hours after being booked.

This latest arrest comes months after a brutal beatdown in a South Florida gym left the rapper in the hospital.

