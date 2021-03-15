Rapper and Music Producer Southside Arrested on Weapons Charge in South Florida

Rapper and music producer Southside was arrested on a weapons charge in Aventura Sunday, authorities said.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Joshua Luellen, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to an arrest report.

The report said an officer pulled over Luellen after he was spotted driving a Mercedes SUV with a "heavily tinted windshield."

Luellen told the officer he had a Georgia driver's license but didn't have it with him, and a records check showed Luellen's Florida license had been suspended since May 2019, the report said.

The report said Luellen had a handgun between his shoes and another on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. Both were fully loaded, the report said.

Luellen said he had a concealed weapons permit card, but a records check showed it had been suspended for unknown reasons, the report said.

"I advised Joshua that he was in violation of his CCW permit by having the firearms within reach and not secured in the glove box or encased in a box inside the vehicle," the officer wrote in the report.

Luellen was arrested and booked into jail before being released on $5,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The Atlanta native has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap, including Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame, and has produced for artists including Kanye West and Jay-Z.