Rapper DaBaby Detained, Questioned in Miami Robbery Investigation

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 5: DaBaby performs onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rapper DaBaby was detained and questioned by Miami police Thursday in reference to a robbery investigation, authorities said.

The Miami Police Department confirmed the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was taken to police headquarters and was being questioned by robbery detectives.

His involvement with the case is unclear. Police said it is still "an open and ongoing investigation," MPD spokesperson Kenia Fallat said.

"Thus far, he is being questioned and has NOT been arrested," Fallat added.

Police did not release details of the robbery investigation. A video posted to Twitter appears to show the rapper being detained by officers in the Florida city.

DaBaby, best known for his Billboard Hot 100 single "Suge," was in Miami Beach this week to perform alongside rapper Diddy and DJ Khaled on New Year's Eve.

The Charlotte-based rapper was arrested just last week in North Carolina and was cited for marijuana possession, according to TMZ.

