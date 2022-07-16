Broward County

Kodak Black Arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Drug Charges the Week Before Rolling Loud

The Pompano Beach native was arrested in South Florida again and taken to Broward County Jail on Friday

South Florida native and famous rapper Kodak Black was arrested again on Friday, this time in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Black, 25, was traveling south on Northwest 31st Ave, in the area of West Cypress Creek Road, in a purple Dodge Durango with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit, according to FHP troopers.

A record check of Black's vehicle tag also revealed that the registration was expired. 

The troopers pulled the vehicle over at approximately 4:30 p.m. and identified the driver as Bill K. Kapri, also known as Kodak Black.

While explaining the reason for the traffic stop, FHP troopers say they detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the car.

A probable cause search was conducted and Troopers located a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets, later identified as Oxycodone, as well as a total of $74,960 in cash. 

Additionally, a record check of Black's driver's license revealed that it was expired for over 30 days. 

Black was placed under arrest and transported to the Broward County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone.

Black has been arrested in South Florida multiple times, most recently on New Year's Day for trespassing in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

Friday's arrest comes just one week before Black's scheduled performance at Rolling Loud, a highly-anticipated music festival returning to Miami on July 22.

In 2019, Black was arrested at the same festival, where he was also scheduled to perform.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

