Rapper Kodak Black Offers to Pay Tuition for Children of Slain FBI Agents

An internationally known rapper with ties to South Florida is offering to help the families of the two FBI agents killed in a shooting last week in Sunrise while serving a warrant.

The website TMZ reports that the lawyer for Kodak Black, a native of Pompano Beach, sent a letter to the agency’s Miami division offering to pay the college tuition for the children of slain agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger, both known for their work investigating child pornography, were killed February 2nd. Three other agents were injured in the incident.

The letter from Bradford Cohen says the rapper “knows what it's like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home, and he wants to make sure the mourning families don't ever have to worry about sending their kids to college,” according to the website.

Alfin is survived a three-year-old child while Schwartzenberger leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 9.

The FBI has not said if the families have accepted the offer from Black, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri.

Gaining national fame after his 2017 album peaked at No. 3 with hit songs including “Tunnel Vision”, Black also became notorious for his brushes with the law and was recently pardoned by former President Donald Trump.