Rapper Kodak Black Seen at Florida Panthers Game with Twerking Woman

Rapper and Broward County native Kodak Black made quite the appearance Tuesday night at the Florida Panthers hockey game.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, attended the Panthers’ 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks and was seated next to the team’s bench. He received thunderous applause when shown on the FLA Live Arena jumbotron with a female guest.

Later, he was seen in a suite inside the arena where video that later went viral showed him and the female guest dancing and twerking.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game pic.twitter.com/oZlUn06tt3 — D (@David954FLA) January 12, 2022

Neither the team nor Sunrise Police have issued any statements on what took place to NBC 6.

Earlier this month on New Year's Day, Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach on a trespassing charge. He later was released on bail. Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last day in office.

Black has sold over 30 million singles and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”

The Panthers, who enter Wednesday tied for the National Hockey League’s best record, will play the Dallas Stars at home on Friday and the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Saturday.