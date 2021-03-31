Rapper NLE Choppa Arrested in South Florida on Burglary, Drug Charges

Bryson Lashun Potts, who is best known as rapper "NLE Choppa," was arrested Sunday in South Florida and faces charges of burglary, drug possession and carrying a concealed firearm.

Around 2 a.m., Potts and another person was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a ski mask and jumping over a gate at Superior Towing Company in Davie to get into the tow yard off State Road 84 on Southwest 66th Terrace, according to Pott's arrest report.

Davie Police say Potts told them he jumped over the fence to get a watch out of a car that was in the tow yard. The report says it was towed earlier in the day, but it turns out it wasn't even in that tow yard.

The 18-year-old rapper is a Memphis native and is known for his it song "Shotta Flow." which has over 161 million views on Youtube.

103.5 The Beat Radio emcee "Stichiz" says Potts or "NLE Choppa" is one of hip hop's hottest artists.

"Back in 2020 he was actually XXL Freshman class. His music was skyrocketing, he was on Billboard Hot 100... It was last November I believe where he pivoted and kind of started (getting) more into health and wellness talking about more positivity and that coincided with his music," Stichiz said.

Potts was released on bail from Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. NBC 6 reached to Potts and have not heard back from him or a representative.