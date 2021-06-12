Miami Police Department

Rapper Polo G Arrested on Multiple Charges in Miami

The Miami Police Department is investigating an incident involving Barlett and another male juvenile, but have not provided any additional information

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Rapper Polo G was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges in Miami, following his album release party.

Polo G
Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Jail records show that Polo G, 22, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, is facing charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.

Local

NCAA 3 hours ago

Transgender Athletes Fight Florida's New Ban

Boynton Beach 2 hours ago

Boynton Beach Woman Serves as Mentor for Breast Cancer Patients

The Miami Police Department is investigating an incident involving Barlett and another male juvenile, but have not provided any additional information on the identity of the other male or what the incident was about.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Police Departmentbatteryalbum releasePolo G
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us