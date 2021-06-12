Rapper Polo G Arrested on Multiple Charges in Miami

Rapper Polo G was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges in Miami, following his album release party.

Jail records show that Polo G, 22, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, is facing charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.

The Miami Police Department is investigating an incident involving Barlett and another male juvenile, but have not provided any additional information on the identity of the other male or what the incident was about.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.