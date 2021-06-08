Pooh Shiesty

Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested in Connection With Miami-Dade Strip Club Shooting

The 21-year-old was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Getty Images

A well-known rapper has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Miami-Dade County strip club.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on an aggravated battery charge, records showed.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The 21-year-old was being held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Rapper Pooh Shiesty, AKA Lontrell Williams

Williams is accused of shooting a security guard in the leg at King of Diamonds strip club during Memorial Day weekend, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Miami Herald.

Local

Florida 7 hours ago

Teen Girl Wounded in Shootout With Florida Deputies Ordered Held Until Next Hearing

Florida 8 hours ago

Florida Man Admits on Facebook Live to Killing Partner, Kills Self

Williams was arrested back in October in connection with a separate shooting in Bay Harbor Islands that left two men hospitalized.

Shiesty is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and has more than 3.3 million Instagram followers.

This article tagged under:

Pooh ShiestyMiamiMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us