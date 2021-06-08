Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested in Connection With Miami-Dade Strip Club Shooting

A well-known rapper has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Miami-Dade County strip club.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on an aggravated battery charge, records showed.

The 21-year-old was being held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Williams is accused of shooting a security guard in the leg at King of Diamonds strip club during Memorial Day weekend, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Miami Herald.

Williams was arrested back in October in connection with a separate shooting in Bay Harbor Islands that left two men hospitalized.

Shiesty is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and has more than 3.3 million Instagram followers.