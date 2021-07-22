Rapper Slated to Perform at Rolling Loud Arrested in Miami

A rapper slated to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival was arrested Thursday in Miami on a warrant out of Louisiana.

Rapper Fredo Bang — whose real name is Fredrick Givens — was arrested for parole violation, illegal use of a weapon and damage to property.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

#BREAKING Rapper @FredoBang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens and Rapper Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, was arrested in Miami Dade County. Rapper Fredo Bang is scheduled to perform this weekend at @RollingLoud @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/NHbow5XM2D — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) July 22, 2021

Lit Yoshi — whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards — is also wanted in Baton Rouge for seven counts of attempted murder, according to local news reports.

According to The Advocate, a local paper in Baton Rouge, both rappers were arrested after federal agents searched Givens' Miami Lakes home.

Both may also be connected to a shooting in May 2019 involving a rival rap gang.

Edwards and Givens are members of the Top Boy Gorilla gang, or TBG.