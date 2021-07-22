rolling loud music festival

Rapper Slated to Perform at Rolling Loud Arrested in Miami

A rapper slated to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival was arrested Thursday in Miami on a warrant out of Louisiana.

Rapper Fredo Bang — whose real name is Fredrick Givens — was arrested for parole violation, illegal use of a weapon and damage to property.

Lit Yoshi — whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards — is also wanted in Baton Rouge for seven counts of attempted murder, according to local news reports.

According to The Advocate, a local paper in Baton Rouge, both rappers were arrested after federal agents searched Givens' Miami Lakes home.

Both may also be connected to a shooting in May 2019 involving a rival rap gang.

Edwards and Givens are members of the Top Boy Gorilla gang, or TBG.

This article tagged under:

rolling loud music festivalFredo GivensLit Yoshi
