Rapper, South Florida Native Flo Rida Suing Energy Drink Celsius Over Endorsement Deal

Platinum selling rapper and South Florida native Flo Rida is suing energy-drink maker Celsius in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday for millions in profits he claims to have earned in an endorsement deal.

The 43-year-old Miami native, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, is scheduled to be in court as part of the lawsuit with his Hialeah-based company Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc.

The suit claims there was a breach of contract from the 2014 endorsement deal, saying the rapper signed the deal to serve to "globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand."

Flo Rida is reportedly seeking damages exceeding $30,000, exclusive of interest, attorney's fees and costs.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The rapper is known for several songs that reached No. 1 in the Billboard charts during his career, including "Low" and "Right Round."