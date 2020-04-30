Entertainment

Florida

Rapper Vanilla Ice Pays for Repairs to Teacher’s Home on Florida’s Treasure Coast

The 1990s star covered the $10,000 bill for Lana Watson to get the repairs done to the roof and side walls of her Port Saint Lucie home

tlmd_vanila_ice_en_partido_all_star_de_baskeball_en_2014
Getty Images

One of the best known rappers of the early 1990s stepped up to help a special needs teacher on Florida’s Treasure Coast in desperate need of repairs to her home.

Robert Van Winkle, better known as Vanilla Ice, covered the $10,000 bill for Lana Watson to get the repairs done to the roof and side walls of her Port Saint Lucie home through his construction company.

"Whatever the texture was put up there kept crumbling down. So I would have to sweep it up," she told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "Rob gave me a call and he goes 'I've got your estimate for you,' and I said OK. He said 'nothing.'"

Local

Apr 21

Thank You! Your ‘Messages of Gratitude’ for Frontline Heroes

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Critical Supplies for Coronavirus Pandemic Battle Flown Into MIA

Van Winkle said he wanted to help out someone he says does so much in her job.

"You can't live in a house that is falling apart and her house was falling apart,” he said. “We got a hold of it now."

Van Winkle’s company used a master carpenter and other employees to do the work.

"I am ridiculously grateful," Watson, who is a lung cancer survivor and celebrated her birthday this week, said. "This whole thing has just been such a gift and he's so genuine and generous."

This article tagged under:

FloridaPort St. LucieentertainmentVanilla Ice
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us