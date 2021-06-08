Rapper Who Survived Miami-Dade Mass Shooting Died Days Later in Fiery Crash: Father

A South Florida father is searching for answers, saying his son, a local rapper named Tigoose, died in a fiery crash just days after he survived the northwest Miami-Dade mass shooting.

Police have not confirmed that Tigoose died in the crash.

“I know it’s my son. My son wouldn’t be away from home this long," said the dad, who wanted to be known as only "Goose." "My son was like my best friend."

Goose said his son was set to perform at El Mula banquet hall the night of the shooting that killed three and injured 20 others.

“Everyone else got hit but him,” said Goose. “To me, it’s like final destination. It ain’t happened that day but something happened to him another day.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, two people died in that Friday crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Investigators said the two people were inside an Infiniti that burst into flames.

Police said the driver of that car was trying to make a passing move when they clipped a car, and lost control, and hit another car. A pregnant woman and five children were taken to the hospital.

“Right now they can’t even identify my son,” said Goose. “I don’t care how he look. I want to see my son and I want to see him for a last time.”

This father told NBC 6 he thinks there is much more to this crash.

“There’s a video out there of another car getting away,” said Goose. “I think it was foul play in some kind of way.”

The night of that crash NBC 6 interviewed a witness who told a similar story, that they saw a third car speed away from the scene.