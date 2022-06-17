Rare Ammo, Anonymous Tip Lead Miami Police to Murder Suspect: Officials

Rare ammunition and an anonymous tip led detectives to a gunman who fatally shot another man in Little Havana, officials said.

Pablo Mena-Valdes, 61, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in 800 block of Southwest 12th Court.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami Police officers responded to the scene after they received a ShotSpotter alert and found a man who'd been shot in the chest.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Eloy Bravo Jimenez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed a suspect get out of a car and point what appeared to be a "long-length barrel revolver" at Jimenez, the report said.

The footage showed Jimenez grab a skateboard and hit the gunman with it as the gunman shot Jimenez, the report said.

The gunman then got back in his car and left the scene.

On Wednesday, an anonymous tipster identified Mena-Valdes as the gunman, and told investigators the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between the victim and Mena-Valdes, the report said.

Police found Mena-Valdes, searched his phone and found heated text messages between him and Jimenez, the report said.

Mena-Valdes also had lacerations on his arm, and his car matched the description of the car the gunman used, the report said.

When detectives searched Mena-Valdes' home they found "rare live ammunition" and "speed loaders exclusively used with revolvers" inside, the report said.

The bullet removed from Jimenez matched the rare ammo from Mena-Valdes' home, the report said.

Mena-Valdes was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he remained without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.