Ready for takeoff: Brand-new Concourse A unveiled at Key West International Airport

After more than two years of construction, the brand new Concourse A at Key West International Airport is ready for takeoff.

The nearly 50,000 square foot concourse features eight air-conditioned glass jet bridges, meaning the days of outdoor tarmac treks are over.

“The more we continue to bring in the millions of passengers through the flights, the less people that should be on the roadway," said Richard Strickland, Executive Director of the airport.

A glass curtain wall gives the airport a modern, sleek look and can withstand 200 mph winds. The 446 panels provide an insulated, high-performance envelope.

“The airport is completely prepared from the point of view of design and construction to withstand category 5 hurricanes and also its elevations are consistent with the sea level rise requirements we have today," said Luis Arditi-Rocha of NV2A Group.

A new concourse also means upgraded amenities like work tables, plenty of power, free WiFi and concessions.

Key West International Airport offers direct service to 24 cities.

Six airlines currently fly in and out of EYW, and a seventh will soon begin service in June.

“I think tourism is so important to the Florida Keys, and what’s happened is aviation is able to fit better aircraft up to this building with better and safer jetways and everything," Strickland said.

The next phase of construction is expected to be completed by summer 2026 and features a four-lane TSA checkpoint and a new baggage claim and arrivals area.