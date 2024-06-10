Reality star Tommie Lee arrested on battery charge in Miami Beach

Reality TV star Tommie Lee was arrested on a battery charge in Miami Beach early Monday morning after police officers responded to a disturbance at a popular night club, records showed.

Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, was arrested at Club LIV shortly after 2 a.m., an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Atasha Jefferson, also known as Tommie Lee

Jefferson, a cast member of the reality TV show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," approached a man attempting to hand him something, according to the arrest report. After the victim rejected her offer, Jefferson allegedly became aggressive, cursing and threatening to have him killed.

Despite the fact that the victim ignored her, Jefferson's aggression escalated, the report said.

According to the police report, she waved her hands and eventually poked the victim in the face. In response, the victim restrained her until police arrived.

Security footage showed Jefferson poking the the victim and a witness confirmed the incident.

Jefferson, 39, was later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.