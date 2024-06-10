Miami Beach

Reality star Tommie Lee arrested on battery charge in Miami Beach

Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, was arrested at Club LIV shortly after 2 a.m., an arrest report said

By Amy Guerrero

Reality TV star Tommie Lee was arrested on a battery charge in Miami Beach early Monday morning after police officers responded to a disturbance at a popular night club, records showed.

Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, was arrested at Club LIV shortly after 2 a.m., an arrest report said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami-Dade Corrections
Atasha Jefferson, also known as Tommie Lee

Jefferson, a cast member of the reality TV show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," approached a man attempting to hand him something, according to the arrest report. After the victim rejected her offer, Jefferson allegedly became aggressive, cursing and threatening to have him killed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Despite the fact that the victim ignored her, Jefferson's aggression escalated, the report said.

According to the police report, she waved her hands and eventually poked the victim in the face. In response, the victim restrained her until police arrived.

Security footage showed Jefferson poking the the victim and a witness confirmed the incident.

Local

Miami-Dade County 15 mins ago

Food delivery driver fatally shot in Opa-locka identified as police search for shooter

Fort Lauderdale 2 hours ago

Man files $200,000 lawsuit against City of Fort Lauderdale after false arrest

Jefferson, 39, was later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us