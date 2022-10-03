‘Really Nasty and Sad to See': Testimony Resumes in Parkland School Shooter Sentencing

There were some tears in the courtroom Monday as videos of the Parkland school shooter were played including cold-hearted declarations of his intensions and his thoughts about the massacre years afterward.

“Today is the day. The day that it all begins. The day my massacre begins,” Nikolas Cruz is heard and seen on cellphone video, three days before Feb. 14, 2018, when he entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and shot 34 students and staff, killing half.

“All the kids in school will run in fear and hide from the wrath of my power,” Cruz continued, as the video was played for jurors. “I am nothing. I am no one. My life is nothing and meaningless.”

With his testimony interrupted by Hurricane Ian Sept. 28, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Charles Scott was back on the witness stand for the state on Monday morning.

He countered the defense team’s assertion that the shooter suffered from a lifetime of emotional, physical, and mental health issues that prompted his cruel behavior.

Scott noted the gunman had all kinds of psychological interventions beginning in elementary school and was not as impulsive and out of control as the defense claimed.

“He controlled his behavior sometimes when he wanted to,” Scott said.

The shooter worked at a Dollar Tree store at one point and “interacted with a range of people who came into the store, and he controlled his behavior at different times both in and out of school,” Scott said.

Jurors watched several edited sections of videos from 20 hours of psychiatric sessions that Scott conducted with the gunman over three days last March.

The shooter was mater-of-fact about what he did and why.

“I think there was a security guard in the hallway I told you about who I think gave me a nasty look, so I shot him in the head.” Cruz said. “[Student victim] Peter Wang also gave me a nasty look.”

The gunman seemed interested by how people died.

“I thought [the victims] would scream but it was more like they passed out,” Cruz said. “[They] would pass out and blood just came pouring out of their head. It was really nasty and sad to see.”

The shooter told Dr. Scott that he wanted to show some “mercy” but didn’t like the look some of his victims gave him.

“I thought they were going to attack me, or something,” Cruz said.

In sum, Scott discounted the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome as the cause of Cruz’s behavior after being born to a mother with drug and alcohol addictions. The gunman knew right from wrong, he said.

“My final diagnosis is anti-social personality disorder, borderline personality disorder, and he had a history of conduct disorder,” Scott testified.

The state’s rebuttal was expected to run through Friday with closing arguments scheduled to begin Oct. 10.

The state is seeking the death penalty. The defense is fighting for a life sentence without parole. That would require only one of the 12 jurors to vote against the death penalty for each of the 17 murders.