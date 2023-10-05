Air fryer sold on Amazon recalled for fire, burn hazards. Here's what you should know

Secura air fryers issued a voluntary recall of about 6,400 units after discovering potential fire and burn hazards.

The recall details that a "wire connection" in the air fryer can "overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," according to CPSC.

Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers "catching fire, burning and smoking" but no injuries or damage have been reported

"At Secura, we prioritize the safety of our customers," the company said in a statement. "In partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, we are voluntarily recalling specific date codes of our TXG-DS16 (SAF-53) and SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) air fryers. This recall includes only TXG-DS16 (SAF-53) with date codes 1903 and 1904, and SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901."

The description notes that the recalled units are black with silver accents.

Secura encourages customers who purchased these products online at thesecura.com and Amazon.com from May 2019 through October 2020 to immediately discontinue use.

To get a refund or replace the unit, it is advised to contact Secura for an Amazon gift card in the amount of $45 or a free replacement of choice on the company's site.

Users must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit. Photos must include the unit's power cord cut off and must display the product's date code located on the button.

Secura is also contacting all known buyers.