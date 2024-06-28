More than 130,000 magnetic wireless charging banks recalled for fire hazard. What to know

Baseus issued a recall of about 132,000 magnetic wireless charging power banks due to a potential fire hazard.

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks poses the risk of overheating, according to the CPSC.

Baseus received 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of “bulging or swelling batteries” and 39 fire complaints, according to the site. Thirteen burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage have been reported.

The recall covers Baseus power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06, which are offered in white, black, light blue and light pink colors. The model number can be seen on the magnetic side of the device.

It is important to note that the recall only involves these specific model numbers, as some power banks were listed on Amazon under PPXCW06.

The recalled electronics were sold online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com and Baseus.com from April 2022 through April 2024 for between $18 and $55.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled lithium-ion batteries and to contact Baseus. With proof of purchase, customers will receive a full refund, while those without proof of purchase are eligible for a $36 cash refund.

To submit a claim, head to the firm’s recall registration page. Baseus and Amazon are alerting all known purchasers directly.