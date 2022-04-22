Best Buy Recalls Over 770,000 Air Fryers — Here's a List of Affected Models

Best Buy recalled on Thursday about 770,000 Insignia air fryers in the U.S. and Canada due to risks of overheating that could pose fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The retailer has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of its products catching fire, burning or melting. Among the reports, seven included minor property damage, and two involved injuries -- including an injury to a child’s leg.

The recall is for Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens that were sold between November 2018 to February 2022 at Best Buy online, its stores nationwide, www.eBay.com and www.google.com.

Best Buy said consumers should stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens immediately. Upon the return, consumers can get a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher, noting that a receipt isn’t needed to get a refund.

Consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Here's a List of Affected Models

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

Consumers can check the model number underside of each unit. The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit.