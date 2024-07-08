Recalls

Children's pajamas sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Consumer Product Safety Comission

A children’s two-piece pajama set sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets do not meet the federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024 and cost $16 to $43.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin in 15 colors. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black.

The pajamas were sold in both short-sleeve/shorts and long-sleeve/pants sets in sizes 4-15 years.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported.

To get a full refund, the company is asking consumers to email a photo of the destroyed garment to swomogservice@163.com

SWOMOG is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

Other recalls

Recalls Jul 3

Hatch Baby recalls 919,000 power adapters on Rest 1st Generation sound machines over shock hazard

Recalls Jun 28

REI recalls over 75,000 children's bikes with training wheels due to fall and injury hazards

Recalls Jun 28

More than 130,000 magnetic wireless charging banks recalled for fire hazard. What to know

This article tagged under:

Recalls
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us