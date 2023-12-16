Coca-Cola recalled 2,000 cases of drinks due to potential contamination

Coca-Cola is recalling cans of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange that were distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, saying the cans may contain "foreign material."

The Food and Drug Administration disclosed the recall in a filing and said it began on Nov. 6. It encompasses 1,557 cases of 12-ounce cans of Sprite, 417 cases of Diet Coke, and 14 cases of Fanta Orange.

The FDA filing shows the recall started Nov. 6, and it was made by United Packers, based in Alabama.

