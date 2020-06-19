recall alert

GSK Children's Cough Syrups Recalled Over Incorrect Dosing Cups

A graphic provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the incorrect dosing cups affecting some children's cough syrups.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

GSK Consumer Healthcare has issued a voluntary recall for some children's Robitussin and Dimetapp products due to dosing cups missing graduation markings.

The recall affects two lots of Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough.

"There is a potential risk of accidental overdose if caregivers dispensing the syrup do not notice the discrepancies between the graduations printed on the dosing cups and the indicated amounts to be administered," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a statement.

The recall is limited to the three lots listed below:

  • Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM | 4 ounces
    National Drug Code: 0031-8760-12
    Lots: 02177 (Expires January 2022) and 02178 (Expires January 2022)
  • Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough | 8 ounces
    National Drug Code: 0031-2234-19
    Lot: CL8292 (Expires September 2021)

Symptoms of an overdose from these products include severe cardiovascular and respiratory issues as well as psychotic behavior, seizures, hallucinations, vomiting and diarrhea, among others.

Recall Alert

recall alert Jun 14

Manufacturer Recalls Nearly 43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Shipped Nationwide

Recalls Jun 10

Ford Recalls About 2.5M Vehicles for Latch, Brake Troubles

The FDA urges consumers who've experienced issues with the products to contact their physicians or health care providers.

Consumers who have questions regarding the recall or who want to report an adverse experience are urged to contact 1-800-762-4675 weekdays until 6 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

recall alert
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us