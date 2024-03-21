Hyundai and Kia recalling 147,000 EVs over damaged charging units

Hyundai and Kia are recalling a combined 147,110 electric vehicles in the U.S. because of a glitch that can cause charging problems, federal auto regulators announced Thursday.

According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the "integrated charging control unit" that is responsible for charging the car's 12-volt backup battery may become damages and stop charging. This could result in a loss of power while driving, increasing the risk of accidents.

The recall impacts 98,878 Hyundai vehicles and 48,232 Kia vehicles.

The recalled models are 2022-2024 year Hyundai IONIQ 5; 2023 and 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6; 2023 and 2024 year Genesis GV60, GV70 and GV80.

Kia is recalling its 2022 through 2024 year EV6.

Impacted owners will receive a letter advising them of the recall some time in May.

Dealers will inspect and replace any defective charging control units free of charge. Owners will also receive a software update for the control unit.