Recalls

Onewheel electric skateboards recalled after 4 reported deaths since 2019

The self-balancing skateboards have also led to injuries including “traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage"

By Julianne McShane | NBC News

The Onewheel.
Business Wire via AP

Hundreds of thousands of Onewheel electric skateboards are being recalled after four people died using them since 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.

The self-balancing skateboards, manufactured by the brand Future Motion, have also led to injuries including "traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage," according to the CPSC.

"The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death," the agency said in its announcement.

The four deaths resulted from head trauma, according to the CPSC, which added that in at least three of the incidents, the riders weren't wearing helmets.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us