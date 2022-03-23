Pancake Mix Sold at Walmart, Kroger Stores Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart and Kroger stores are bing recalled due to potential contamination of foreign material, according to a pair of recall notices posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website over the weekend.

Continental Mills issued a recall Friday for two lots of it's Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix after “fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."

The recalled mix comes in a 2-pound package with lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, and “best by” dates of Sept. 1, 2023, and Sept. 2, 2023.

The mix was distributed to Kroger stores in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

A day later, Continental Mills issued another recall for Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix sold under Walmart's Great Value brand. The second recall involves one lot of the mix with the "best by" date of Sept. 1, 2023. The lot code is KX2063.

The Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix was distributed to Walmart stores nationwide.

The company, based in Washington state, said there were no reports of injuries related to the recalled products and consumers haven't reported finding that their products were contaminated.

The company is urging consumers to dispose of or return the product to where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For more information about the recall, contact Continental Mills at 1-800-578-7832, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT.