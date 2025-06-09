FDA recalling crackers in 11 states for improper labeling of possible allergen

A popular cracker snack sold at retailers in 11 states is being recalled because it might contain an allergen not listed on the label, according to the FDA.

Firehook of Virginia is recalling one lot of Firehook brand Classic Sea Salt Organic Crackers because it may contain sesame.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Firehook artisan baked Classic Sea Salt Crackers were sold in 8-ounce clear package with a best-by date of Sept. 29, 2025 with a UPC code 8 99055 00063 5.

The crackers were sold at retail stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The FDA said the impacted product, which contains sesame, was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the ingredient.

The FDA said the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes, causing the wrong labels to be applied to the product.

No illnesses have been reported.

You can find the recall here.