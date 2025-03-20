Tesla recalls 46,000 Cybertrucks for panel that can increase ‘risk of crash'

Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a cosmetic exterior trim panel that it said can “delaminate and detach from the vehicle,” potentially becoming a road hazard and “increasing the risk of a crash.”

The voluntary recall covers a part of the vehicle known as a cant rail and affects all Cybertrucks manufactured from November 2023 to February 2025, Tesla wrote in its filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dated March 18.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Owners of affected vehicles can take their Cybertrucks to Tesla’s service department for free replacement of the cant rail, the company wrote.

Tesla’s value has dropped by around 40% year to date as CEO Elon Musk works as a top advisor to President Donald Trump and leads the administration’s job-slashing team known as the Department of Government Efficiency.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Waves of protests against Tesla and Musk have followed some of his political rhetoric and work in the Trump administration.

Because of its unique design, the angular unpainted steel Cybertruck is frequently targeted by people who oppose Musk. Cybertruck owners have complained online of everything from rude gestures to harassment and vandalism.

Tesla also faces increasing competition in battery electric vehicles, and like other U.S. automakers it is dealing with tariff and trade uncertainty after Trump signed multiple executive orders imposing major new tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and mainland China.

Tesla does not break out sales figures by model. However, the recalled vehicles represent a majority of Cybertrucks on the road.

Since Tesla began deliveries of its unusual pickup truck in November 2023, the Cybertruck has been plagued by manufacturing problems and quality issues. The NHTSA’s website reflects that there have been nine recalls of the Cybertruck.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, The Information reported that Tesla plans to introduce Cybertruck battery tech in 2025 that would “sharply decrease battery manufacturing costs,” citing a senior executive.

“The adhesive used to hold the piece can fail, causing the cant rail to separate from the vehicle,” read a portion of a statement from NHTSA. “Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the issue.”

The NHTSA said Tesla implemented the recall after “discussions” with the automotive safety agency. They also noted that vehicle owners with a safety complaint or concern can fill out a Vehicle Owner’s Questionnaire online, or call the agency’s hotline to let regulators know there may be an issue. The number is: 888-327-4236.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: