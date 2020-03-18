Volvo

Volvo Recalls Vehicles to Fix Automatic Braking Malfunction

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models

Dads_Walk_Kids_to_School_for_Million_Fathers_March.jpg
AP

Volvo is recalling several model lines in the U.S. because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models. The company says in government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem.

Volvo says that if the system doesn’t work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash. It was unclear if the problem had caused any crashes or injuries.

Recall Alert

Listeria Mar 11

Mushrooms Recalled Over Listeria Concerns After 36 Sickened, 4 Dead Across US

Toyota Mar 5

Toyota Adds 1.2M Vehicles to US Fuel Pump Recall

A message was left seeking comment from Volvo in the U.S. Volvo will notify owners and dealers will update the software at no cost to customers. The recall is expected to start May 1.

This article tagged under:

Volvo
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us