Walmart cashews sold in 30 states and online recalled over allergy concerns

An investigation found a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process

By Kyla Russell

Walmart’s “Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews” are being recalled in 30 states over allergy concerns. 

Illinois supplier John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is voluntarily recalling the snack, according to a notice published Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration

The announcement comes after an investigation found a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process. According to the FDA, no adverse reactions have been reported. 

The cashews are packaged in 8.25-ounce cans with a blue label. 

The impacted cashews were sold online at Walmart.com and distributed in select Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia.

“If this product is still in your possession, do not consume it,” the FDA notice said. “Please discard the product or return the product to a Walmart store for a full refund.”

