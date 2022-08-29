FDA

White Fudge Animal Cookies Sold at Target Recalled Over Metal Contamination Concerns

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the recall notice

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz White Fudge Animal Cookies, because they may contain pieces of metal, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The animal cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide under the brand Market Pantry, and comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape.

The recalled products have a Best By Date of Feb. 21, 2023, the jug lot number Y052722, with a UPC code of 085239817698.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co.
The Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the recalled bear jug on the product label.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the recall notice.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury," the FDA warned.

Recall Alert

recall alert Aug 23

Some Hyundai and Kia SUVs Should Be Parked Outside Amid Fire-Risk Recall, Companies Say

recall alert Aug 20

Wendy's Pulls Lettuce From Sandwiches Amid E. Coli Outbreak

Customers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the cookies and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

FDArecall alert
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us