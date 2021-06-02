Recent Gun Violence Spurs Events for Gun Violence Awareness Week in Lauderhill

The recent spate of gun violence in South Florida is prompting a push by law enforcement to find ways to make communities safer for residents.

As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Week, the Lauderhill Police Department will hold several event events including a forum on gun violence and safety and a drive-thru gun exchange.

The virtual forum on gun violence and safety will be held on Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and will be moderated by NBC 6 anchor Jawan Strader. The forum will feature panelists, including Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley, Trayvon Martin's father Tracy Martin and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

You can pre register for the virtual forum by clicking here.

The drive-thru gun exchange will take place at John Mullin Park at 2000 NW 55th Avenue on Saturday, June 5th.

People who chose to use this program will be compensated as follows:

$50 for shotguns and antique firearms

$75 For handguns

$100 For semi-automatics

The buyback will continue until funds run out.

In order to safely dispose of your firearms, guns must be unloaded and placed in the trunk of your car prior to arriving at the park. Guns will be safely removed by law enforcement personnel only. No other weapons or ammunition are permitted.

You may remain anonymous and no identification is necessary to participate.