Local officials want public's help to solve recent shootings in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC6

Local leaders in Fort Lauderdale renewed their calls for the public's help in solving a recent spate of fatal shootings in the city.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick held a news conference at Lincoln Park Wednesday to discuss the shootings in the city's northwestern section.

"If you know something, say something," Trantalis said. "We need your help to solve these crimes and bring peace to our streets."

Trantalis and Cherfilus-McCormick spoke of the July 21 shooting that claimed the life of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy.

Yancy had been attending another child's birthday party at Riverland Park when the drive-by shooting unfolded. He was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

The shooting was one of several in recent months in the city.

On July 8, a drive-by shooting left a man and woman dead and a 2-year-old and two other people injured. The shocking crime was caught on surveillance video.

Last month, a triple shooting left 18-year-old Marion Harrison dead.

Trantalis said the city has revamped the police department's Gun Intelligence Unit to respond to the violence.

