Recent Uptick in Highway Shootings Raise Concerns Among Local Law Enforcement

With the latest shooting on Interstate 95, officials have seen a recent uptick in highway shootings in the last few weeks with many cases still unsolved.

The suspect is still on the loose after the shooting Sunday morning as deputies now ask the public for information about the driver of a black four door sedan. They’re suspected of putting at least ten bullets into a gray Chevrolet, sending a man to the hospital with non-threatening gunshot wounds.

“Whether the victim knew the shooter or whether this was part of a random road rage, all those things are circumstances detectives really need to figure out and they’re looking into everything,” said Miranda Grossman from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to information NBC 6 obtained through public records requests, Florida Highway Patrol investigations decreased from the past two years - but there are seemingly random jumps in shootings month by month.

Nearly one year ago, NBC 6 looked into this very issue. We learned these incidents are very hard to police because everyone who could be a witness is speeding by and may miss key details.

“You want somebody who saw something. You want somebody who stopped. You want someone who can give additional information to the police officer,” said Ignacio Alvarez from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In 2022, FHP investigated 11 highway shootings in Broward and 36 in Miami-Dade. One year ago, 46 shootings were reported in Broward and 71 in Miami-Dade. In 2020, there were 35 highway shootings in Broward and 55 in Miami-Dade.

What does happen according to the numbers provided is there will be a huge jump in a single month, like eight in Miami Dade this past January or 14 last June - giving the impression that it’s more dangerous than normal.

When in reality, road rage can happen at any time. Law enforcement tells us the best way to help is to let it go.

“Take a breath, calm down if someone cuts you off or starts honking,” Grossman said. “And let that person pass you. In the long run it doesn’t matter. You want to be safe.”