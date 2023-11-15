Recently released inmate accused of attacking Miami-Dade Corrections officer

A recently released inmate found himself back behind bars after police said he attacked a Miami-Dade Corrections officer outside a county jail.

Cristian Karlo Diazmore, 18, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Cristian Karlo Diazmore

The alleged incident happened at Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Northwest 41st Street.

According to an arrest report, the corrections officer said he was sitting in his vehicle on his lunch break when a man started banging on his window.

The officer got out to confront the male and realized it was Diazmore, a recently released inmate.

The officer said Diazmore charged at him in an attempt to fight and was throwing punches so he defended himself and was able to restrain Diazmore until police arrived, the report said.

Diazmore was arrested and booked back into jail, where his bond was set at $1,500, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Every member of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department plays a vital role in keeping our community safe. Acts of violence inflicted against our correctional officers while they are performing the duties by which they swore on oath to uphold, will not be tolerated, and will be punished to the fullest extent possible under law," Miami-Dade Corrections Department Director Sherea Green said in a statement. "I’m extremely grateful that the officer survived this dangerous attack and did not sustain any major injuries. I am pleased to report that the perpetrator, Inmate Cristian Diazmore, has been taken into custody and has been charged with Battery on a Correctional Officer.”