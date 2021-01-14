Reckless Miami Driver Attempts to Crash Into Two Police Cars, Collides Into Two Parked Vehicles

Two Miami police officers had a very close call with a man who they said was speeding by, narrowly missing their vehicles.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on NW 2nd Ave. and 17th Street in the City of Miami.

Police said both officers were parked off to the side of the road with their emergency lights flashing when the driver came barreling in their direction.

"This man was clearly not just in violation of curfew but he was driving very erratically," said Officer Kenia Fallat.

Police said the man behind the wheel continued to drive on -- eventually colliding into another vehicle before slamming into a utility pole.

When the officers tried to perform a traffic stop, the driver proceeded to hit two parked vehicles off to the side of the road.

Things continued to escalate even after impact. Shortly after he was arrested, the driver attempted to run from officers still handcuffed.

The driver escaped the crash without any major injuries and is now facing a slew of traffic-related charges.