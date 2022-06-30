Record-Breaking Travel Expected in South Florida for July 4th Weekend

Millions of Americans will be traveling this 4th of July weekend, and whether it’s in the skies or on the roads, Miami International Airport officials said they’re seeing thousands more passengers passing through this year so they expect a busy few days.

MIA officials said they’re expecting upwards of 700,000 people to come through between Thursday and Monday. They said they’re averaging 145,000 passengers per day.

That’s compared to 125,000 travelers per day during July 4th weekend in 2021. They’re calling this record-breaking travel growth and they’re advising people to plan ahead.

With the heavy traffic throughout airports, comes flight issues. Major airlines have been dealing with staffing shortages, cancellations and weather delays.

With that, things could get tricky. But, some travelers who are desperate to have a good time, say the risk is worth the reward.

“I’m as confident as I can be, I mean what’s the alternative? Sitting around for another two and a half years?” said Mary-Ann, who was traveling to DC from Miami.

MIA officials said travelers passing through should be aware of their airline’s policies.

Delta has sent an email to travelers warning of possible operational issues and they’re letting passengers change their flights free of charge.

American Airlines said they’ve been preparing for this holiday weekend since last year and they now have 1,000 more pilots than last year.

"That’s been a source of delayed and cancelled flights. Delta is offering a free change fee, American also offers that, it’s something you may want to consider if you’re changing the flight," said Greg Chin, Communications Director for MIA.

Chin said the airport is expecting garages to be at max capacity.

But for those taking their cars instead of planes, AAA says 2.6 million Floridians will be traveling and nearly 90% of them will be on the roads, despite soaring gas prices.

If your plans don’t take you to the road or the skies, but to the seas, know there will be a heavy police presence on the water in South Florida to keep boaters and their passengers safe.

“Twenty-three percent of fatal boating accidents last year were related to drug and alcohol use. If you’re on the waters in the state of Florida and you’re operating under the influence, you won’t get cited, you won’t get warned, you’ll get arrested," said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Maj. Alberto Maza.