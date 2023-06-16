Record heat possible Friday across South Florida: What you can expect

South Florida will be feeling the heat Friday with what could be temperatures that would break records across the area.

Our heat advisory remains in effect for South Florida as highs Friday are forecast to hit the mid-90s with feels like numbers above 105 degrees. It’s set to expire during the evening, but forecasters wouldn’t be surprised if it gets extended one more day.

We are forecasting a high of 95 in Miami. If this verifies, it will not only be a record for the date but the warmest so far this year. We are thinking 93 in Fort Lauderdale. This would be just shy of a record, but it would also be the warmest of the year.

In Key West, we are going with 91 degrees. This would be one degree shy of the warmest of the year.

Look for similar temperatures Saturday with a slight improvement (but more storms) for Father’s Day. You’ll notice a little more of a beach breeze next wee, which should trim our highs back to about 90-91 degrees. This will feel like a huge improvement - even though 90 degrees is technically a touch above average.