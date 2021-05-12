first alert weather

Record Heat Possible Wednesday in South Florida With Rain Chances Rising

Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures near 100

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's warm and humid and then there's really warm and humid - that's what it looks like as we will be breaking records for warmth Wednesday in South Florida.

Many of in the area stayed around 80 degrees and above Wednesday morning. Feels like temperatures already were pushing the mid-80s. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures near 100.

As far as rain goes, we could see a spotty shower or two early followed by a few storms Wednesday afternoon. Most of these storms look to be inland from the coast. 

Rain chances rise Thursday and Friday as a front nears South Florida. We need the rain, so let's embrace it. The good news is that the weekend looks pretty nice. Expect lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-80s with only spotty rain chances. It will be breezy, so not the best day at the beach or out on the water.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
