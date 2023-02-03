Record High Temps Expected Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Wet Weekend

South Florida could see some record breaking heat Friday across the area before the arrival of some wet weather that may bring a drop in temperatures next week.

After some patchy fog and comfortable temperatures this morning, look for the mercury to skyrocket. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region and this will likely be a record-breaking afternoon.

These warm numbers won't last long as a cold front slams through by Friday evening. Highs will stay stuck in the 70s this weekend with gusty winds and scattered showers. We need the rain but the timing is not ideal. Make some backup indoor plans.

Look for more sunshine next week and afternoon numbers back to the low 80s.