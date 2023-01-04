Record Highs Possible Wednesday in South Florida Before Weekend Cooldown

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday across the area before a weekend cooldown could bring more comfortable temperatures.

Wednesday morning is a warm start to the day with lows in the mid to upper 70s. There are mostly clear skies and we’ll keep the clear sky through the day today. Highs should climb into the low 80s.

We’re playing the waiting game for the Thursday front to arrive in order for the cooler and more comfortable conditions to arrive. The front passes through later in the day on Thursday so it’ll still be a warm and humid afternoon with highs staying in the low to mid-80s. A few showers are possible as the front comes through Thursday night but most of the day should remain quiet.

By Friday morning, the cooler and more comfortable air will arrive. While temperatures are dropping, we’re going to fall back into a pattern that is more standard for this time of year, the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend, the lower humidity and seasonable conditions will feel a lot more comfortable.