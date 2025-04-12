first alert weather

Red Flag Warning issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties: NWS

Clear skies and low humidity are expected all weekend. The low humidity and ongoing drought conditions have led to an elevated fire risk day.

Due to an increased risk of fire damage on Saturday, a Red Flag Warning was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier in the day, there were Fire Weather Watches in effect from 1 p.m. through the evening. The northwest breeze will pick up and could gust up to 20 mph. Humidity could be as low as 25% with temps in the low 80s.

Any fires may spread rapidly so people are urged to avoid open flames or sparks, keep their vehicles off dry grass and outdoor burning is not recommended.

According to NSW, the Red Flag Warning will be in effect until 7 p.m.

What is a Red Flag Warning

When gusty winds and low humidity are expected, a red flag warning may be issued. This means fire danger is high, with an increased probability of a fire quickly spreading out of control.

The most recent Red Flag Warning was during the weeklong 344 Wildfire in the Florida Keys.

