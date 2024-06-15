Red Lobster cook accused of robbing restaurant he worked at in West Palm Beach

Three-time felon Ta’Shambae Saleme Greene, 35, of Lauderhill, was arrested on Thursday for an armed robbery from over two months ago where a masked robber held two employees at a Red Lobster in West Palm Beach at gunpoint after closing.

Greene, also known as Sean, was a cook at the restaurant and was let go early that night due to slow business.

The masked robber appeared later that night, pistol-whipping the manager and stealing cash from a safe.

Surveillance video revealed the suspect was wearing a dark, long-sleeved hooded top, black pants, gloves and a green mask.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said workers identified Greene’s strut from the surveillance video and his voice from the night of the robbery. Jachles also said Greene continued to work at Red Lobster after the robbery.

Police said they found a gun, large sums of cash and matching clothes in Greene’s home after obtaining a search warrant.

He was arrested Thursday night at his home by the U.S. Marshal’s South Florida Fugitive Task Force and later taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

Greene faces one count of robbery, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of having a gun while a convicted felon.