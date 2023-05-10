‘Refuse to Live in Fear': Lauderdale Lakes Leaders Address Safety Concerns After Back-to-Back Shootings

Community leaders in Lauderdale Lakes held a press conference Wednesday to address the three back-to-back shootings in the city last week, and what is being done to prevent further violence in the area.

The first shooting occurred on May 2nd inside a Walmart on North State Road 7, officials said.

A Good Samaritan, later identified as Thierry Bastien, intervened in a physical fight between the suspected shooter and an employee at the store.

Bastien, a 41-year-old father, died later at the hospital. The suspect Tironie Sterling was arrested later that same day.

On May 3rd, also on North State Road 7, another shooting was reported. Police recently released surveillance video in the case that shows a black car leaving the scene after a person fired shots and injured a woman.

And then on May 4th, in an apparent case of road-rage outside of a RaceTrac gas station on West Oakland Park Boulevard, a man who was shot and drove himself to a fire station in Lauderhill begging for help.

Concerned residents had questions during Wednesday's press conference, asking whether or not is it safe to even go to a store.

"I want to let you know that here at Lauderdale Lakes we are making sure that you can continue on with your daily routine without living in fear," said Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips. "We refuse to live in fear here in the city of Lauderdale Lakes."

The district commander said they’ve increased their patrol in the city and Lauderdale Lakes police said they’ve increased their traffic enforcement to help prevent some road rage incidents.