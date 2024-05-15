Registered sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping woman at Sunrise laundromat

A man who's a registered sex offender was arrested after police said he kidnapped a woman at a Sunrise laundromat and allegedly raped her in a nearby alleyway.

Marquise Perry Grant, 34, was arrested Monday on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual battery and resisting an officer without violence, Broward County jail records showed.

The alleged incident happened at the Sudzies of Sunrise Laundromat on West Sunrise Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office Marquise Grant

According to an arrest report, Grant entered the laundromat, where he spotted the victim, then went into a bathroom and pulled a shotgun-style pellet gun out of a duffel bag.

He approached the victim and demanded she start walking out of the business, and believing the gun was real and fearing for her life, she complied with his demands, the report said.

Grant grabbed the victim and led her to a dark alleyway, where he pushed her to the ground and sexually battered her, the report said.

The report said police arrived at the alleyway and found Grant on top of the victim with his sexual organs exposed.

Grant was taken into custody as he tried to flee, the report said. The pellet gun he was armed with was recovered at the scene.

Records showed Grant is a registered sex offender after he was convicted of sexual assault in 2014.

Grant was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.