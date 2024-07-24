Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly stalking 10-year-old at Miami-Dade Home Depot

A man who is a registered sex offender and is on probation after serving prison time for sexual battery and molestation of a child has been arrested for allegedly stalking a 10-year-old girl at a Miami-Dade Home Depot.

Kevin S. Hurley, 58, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated stalking of a minor, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show Hurley is a registered sex offender. Florida Department of Corrections records showed he had been sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 involving lewd and lascivious sexual battery on a child and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, but was released in 2017.

According to an arrest report, as part of his probation conditions, he is under GPS monitoring and not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

Miami-Dade Corrections, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Kevin S. Hurley

The alleged stalking incident happened back on July 4 while the 10-year-old was with her mother at the Home Depot on Southwest 106th Avenue.

The mother said they were at a counter when Hurley approached and started talking to the girl, the report said.

"I love your Mickey ears, and I think you are too big to be in that shopping cart," he told her, according to the report.

The girl became uncomfortable and removed her Mickey ears while Hurley completed a transaction and started speaking with the girl again, telling her "I think you are so beautiful," the report said.

Hurley left the area "while maintaining a line of sight on the victim" and was seen on surveillance cameras "pacing back and forth in a nearby aisle while maintaining a constant watch on the victim and her location," the report said.

The mother noticed Hurley's "erratic behavior" and took a photo of him, the report said.

At one point, Hurley tried to approach the girl from behind but was deterred and continued walking in the area before leaving the store, the report said.

He got in his car and illegally parked in front of the exit door for around 10 minutes, waiting for the girl to leave the store, the report said.

Fearing Hurley was waiting for them, the mother asked a Home Depot employee to accompany her to her car.

As soon as she exited the store, the mother noticed Hurley in his vehicle and took a photo of his license plate.

Hurley then immediately reversed his car and started slowly following the girl, her mother and the employee, until the mother stopped and stood at an empty parking spot, the report said.

Hurley parked his car at the stop sign in front of the mother and daughter until he was confronted by a man in a truck and fled the scene, the report said.

Police found Hurley on Tuesday and arrested him before booking him into jail.

Hurley appeared in court Wednesday where his bond on the stalking charge was set at $10,000. Attorney information wasn't available.