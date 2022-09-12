Registered Sex Offender Tried to Lure Children to Him: Broward Sheriff

A registered sex offender is once again behind bars after Broward Sheriff's Office officials said he tried to lure children to him as they were walking home from school.

Frederick Muller, 38, was arrested Thursday on a sex offender violation charge of failure to register as required and a sexual predator violation of renew information on driver’s license within 48 hours, BSO officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The arrest was made after deputies responded to Collins Community Center at 3800 Northeast 3rd Avenue after a witness alerted deputies that a man appeared to be talking to children, trying to lure the children to him.

The children had recently been dismissed from Oakland Park Elementary School.

Deputies located the man, Muller, and took him into custody.

Florida prison records showed Muller had been convicted in Broward County of lewd and lascivious battery on a person aged 12 to 15 and was released from prison on June 27.

Muller was booked into jail where he was being held on $10,500 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

No victims have come forward from Thursday's incident but authorities are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Muller or has pertinent information regarding the incident to contact BSO at 954-321-4789.