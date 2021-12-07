Registration for Miami Marathon Breaks Records Following Pandemic Cancellation

Thousands of runners will find out Tuesday if they were selected to participate in the 20th anniversary of the Life Time Miami Marathon.

Organizers lowered the cap on the event from 20,000 runners to 15,000 runners for a number of reasons. According to race director and organizer Frankie Ruiz, supply chain issues caused by the pandemic forced organizers to cut down the numbers.

“I have been doing this for 20 years. We’ve also been able to give the runners a last minute choice," he said. "Some people look for weather, friends, and family. So, this caught us off guard.”

For the first time in the history of the race, registration filled up five months early. The event triggered a lottery for the remain spots.

Ruiz says an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 spots will be opened with the lottery. Anyone who wanted to be included for the lottery had to submit their name on the waitlist on the Miami Marathon website.

There were over 7,000 runners eagerly awaiting to see if a lucky spot opens up for the race. Emails will be sent to the few who will be selected for the race.

Runners who are not selected can register for the 5K Event. A virtual version of the races is also open for registration.

