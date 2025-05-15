WATCH LIVE: Registration opens for 2025 Florida Python Challenge. What to know

Registration is now open for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge, when avid and amateur hunters alike can compete for cash prizes as they work to rid the state of the ravenous, invasive Burmese python.

Here's what to know.

When is the Florida Python Challenge?

The Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day event. This year, it will start on 12:01 a.m. on July 11 and end at 5 p.m. on July 20.

How can I register for the Florida Python Challenge?

You can sign up here, on the challenge's official website, but only after you've read and understood all the rules, completed the online training and passed the quiz with a score of at least 85%.

Registration costs $25.

What are the rules for the Florida Python Challenge?

There are rules that guide the removal of Burmese pythons. For instance, the use of firearms is prohibited, along with the use of dogs or other animals to aid in the hunt.

Participants will be disqualified if they kill a native snake or damage, destroy or remove eggs of a native species.

Also, only professional hunters can transport live pythons. Novices must humanely kill the python immediately at the site of capture.

To see all the rules and grounds for disqualification, go here.

The Burmese pythons have such large gapes because their lower jawbones are not fused at the front, and their skin is especially elastic.

Why does the state hold a Florida Python Challenge?

Burmese pythons are one of the state's most notorious invasive species, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has implemented several efforts to remove the large nonvenomous constrictors from our ecosystem — primarily by humanely killing them.

To incentivize their removal, Florida hosts annual python challenges.

Burmese pythons are what scientists call "generalist predators," meaning that they feed on a wide variety of species.

For instance, pythons have been known to feast on the federally threatened wood stork and the federally endangered Key Largo wood rats. They have even been known to eat alligators, which are also federally protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Burmese pythons can also pose a threat to human safety and may prey upon pets such as cats and dogs.